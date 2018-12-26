India releases 2 jailed Pakistanis

-Wagah border (Punjab) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): India released two jailed Pakistani nationals, Mohammed Imran Qureshi Warsi and Abdullah, through the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday.

Abdullah, who was was detained from Attari in 2017, returned to Pakistan, albeit without having his dream fulfilled, of meeting his childhood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

"I will be back in India but with a visa this time," Abdullah told reporters before crossing over into his country.

Warsi, the other Pakistani national to be repatriated, was sentenced by a local court in 2008 under the Official Secrets Act and Passport Act and was found guilty of forging documents and spying.

"I am happy that I will be meeting my mother after such a long period of time. I had almost given up hope of meeting her again in the future," said Warsi, who had been lodged in a Bhopal jail for 10 years for forging documents and spying. He had come to India in 2003 to meet his Kolkata-based relatives. He stayed on in the country for four years beyond the expiry of his visa, during the course of which he married an Indian girl. "I am also sad at the same time as I am leaving my children and wife here in India. I will appeal to the Pakistani government as well as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help me to get back my family," Warsi underlined. The repatriation of the two Pakistani nationals came in the wake of Hamid Ansari, an Indian national who was detained and jailed in Pakistan for six years and returned to India after the completion of his prison term on December 15. (ANI)