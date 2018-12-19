India retains highest aviation safety ranking

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday communicated that India is adhering to safety standards of International Civil Aviation Organization and India's International Aviation Safety Assessment rating remains Category 1.

FAA conducted an audit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in July this year to confirm India's adherence to the standards laid down by ICAO and oversight of Indian airlines.

During consultations held with FAA in early November, DGCA presented the actions taken to address the findings of the July 2018 audit.

FAA is an operating mode of the U.S. Department of Transportation. (ANI)