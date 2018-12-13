India, Russia begin Joint Air Exercise Aviaindra at Jodhpur

[India], Dec 13(ANI): The Russian Federation Aerospace Force (RFASF) has commenced flying operations with the Indian Air Force (IAF) crew under joint Air-Force exercise Ex-AviaIndra-2018 on Thursday in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The Indian Air Force officially took to Twitter saying, "#AviaIndra2018 : Air Marshal HS Arora, AOC-in-C, SWAC, visits AFS Jodhpur, 13 Dec 18. During his visit AOC-in-C welcomed & interacted with the participants of IAF & RFASF. The RFASF aircrew has commenced flying operations alongside IAF crew in Su-30MKI, Mi-17V5 & AN-32 aircraft."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force also tweeted that the IAF and RFASF participants are gaining invaluable insights into the training philosophy, piloting skills and operating procedures, which will further enhance understanding and co-operation between the two Air Forces. The second leg of the joint exercise commenced from December 10 and is scheduled to continue till December 21. The contingent is being led by Lieutenant General Lurii Sushkov, who said, "I am happy & excited to be part of this exercise & we are looking forward to great learning." The first phase was held in at Lipetsk, Russia from September 17 to 28. The exercise focused on anti-terrorist operations in a bi-lateral scenario and enhanced the co-operation and understanding each other's Concept of Operations, said an official statement of the Ministry of Defence.(ANI)