India seeks consular access for arrested Mumbai resident in Pakistan

[India], May 23 (ANI): India has sought consular access for Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, a Mumbai resident who was arrested in Pakistan last week.

The Indian High Commission has written to Pakistan's Foreign Office in this regard and has also sought detail regarding his arrest as there has been no official confirmation or communication from Islamabad regarding the arrest, sources state.

An Indian national was arrested from the F-8 area of Islamabad under the Margalla police station on Sunday, over allegedly living their without proper permission or travel documents.

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act and he was sent to 14-day judicial remand. According to the FIR registered against him, Ahmed hails from Mumbai, India and was staying in Pakistan without any Visa or an NOC. The incident comes amid an already heated environment between India and Pakistan over the death sentence awarded to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court. Following the verdict, New Delhi took the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which recently stayed the execution until final decision. Earlier, the Indian side asserted that Islamabad denied consular access requested by New Delhi 16 times and conducted the 'farcical' trail of Jadhav. (ANI)