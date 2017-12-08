India set to become member of another export control regime

[India], December 08 (ANI): After joining Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) last year, India is set to become a member of another multilateral export control regime, Wassenaar Arrangement (WA), after the participating states agreed on the country's bid for the entry on Thursday.

"WA Participating States reviewed the progress of a number of current membership applications and agreed at the Plenary meeting to admit India which will become the Arrangement's 42nd Participating State as soon as the necessary procedural arrangements for joining the WA are completed," the regime's statement read.

The announcement came after the conclusion of a two-day plenary session in Vienna, Austria.

After the completion of procedural works, India will become the group's 42nd member and work with the rest towards ensuring transparency in defence deals, comprising transfer of arms and dual-use goods and technologies.

The group promotes transparency so that the ammunition going to the destination country do not disturb the security balance in the region of the recipient nation.

The United States, France and others welcomed the Arrangement's decision.

"The United States welcome the successful conclusion of the #WassenaarArrangement plenary, which offered #India membership, agreed upon over 80 control list updates, & exchanged views on #proliferation challenges," The U.S. mission in to International Organizations in Vienna tweeted.

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler tweeted, "As president of the #Wassenaar Arrangement this year and co-rapporteur of India's candidacy, warmly congratulates for joining the Arrangement. One more recognition, after MTCR, of the growing role India plays in today's world @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj @JY_LeDrian."

According to a media report, Russia, France, Germany and the United States had supported India's bid to the group, where China is not a member.

For years, India has been trying to gain entry into all the four regimes that govern trade of potentially dangerous technologies.

India is a member of MTCR while it is yet to gain entry into the Australia Group and the NSG, where country's bid has been repetitively stonewalled by a small group led by China. (ANI)