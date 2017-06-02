India should summon Pak's envoy: Defence expert

[India], June 2 (ANI): Defence expert on Friday poked fun at Pakistan summoning Indian Deputy High commissioner and said that it is Islamabad which resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation and that New Delhi should summon the Asian neighbor's envoy.

Defence expert P.K.Sehgal said, "We should have summoned the Pakistan high commissioner, because Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing. We only retaliate."

Pakistan Foreign Office on yesterday summoned Deputy Indian High Commissioner J.P. Singh and lodged a protest over ceasefire violation along the LoC.

Pakistan condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by India along the LoC that allegedly killed two civilians and injured five others. Foreign Office said in a statement that India resorted to firing in Battal, Jandrot and Kotli sectors. "The Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on June 1," it said. (ANI)