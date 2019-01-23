India shraes coordinates of Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan

In its bid to expedite the long-pending proposal to establish Kartarpur corridor, India on Tuesday shared the coordinates of the Zero point (crossing point) of the corridor along the International border with Pakistan.

India has also proposed two sets of dates i.e. February 26 and March 7 for the visit of Pakistan’s delegation to New Delhi to discuss and finalize the modalities.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is trying to complete its part of Kartarpur Corridor work before Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Rajnath said: "India will complete its part of Kartarpur Corridor work in a few days. I held a meeting with ministers to discuss the further plan of the project. I also reviewed the progress of ongoing work of Kartarpur Corridor. The government is trying its best to finish the project before Pakistan." The Indian government on the eve of Guru Purab on November 22 last year approved the construction of Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the India-Pakistan international border. Pakistan government had also announced to open the corridor next year. The Kartarpur route along India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once functional, the corridor would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak died in 1539. (ANI)