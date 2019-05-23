India, Singapore carries out naval exercise in South China Sea

Two Indian Navy ships INS Kolkata and INS Shakti carried out naval manoeuvres with Singapore Navy ships Steadfast and Valiant in the South China Sea from May 19 to May 22, a press note from the Eastern Naval Command said on Wednesday.

"This exercise was carried out during the Sea Phase of the ongoing Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise SIMBEX-2019. During the exercise, Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) personnel embarked INS Kolkata and Indian Navy personnel embarked on RSS Steadfast as Sea Riders," the press release stated.

The release further said, "The Sea Phase scheduled from 19 May to 22 May 19, include various maritime combat drills such as advanced aerial tracking, coordinated targeting and tactical exercises and weapon firing on aerial and surface targets." (ANI)