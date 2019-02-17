India stands united against Pulwama terror attack, CRPF officers hold candlelight march in MP

Bhopal[India], Feb 16: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers and their family members on Saturday held a candle march in Bhopal to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Thousands of people, including CRPF officers gathered to express solidarity with the families of around 40 jawans who were killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14. People also raised anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded immediate action on the issue from the government. Showing solidarity with the deceased jawans, Trinamool Congress led by its supremo Mamata Banerjee also took out candlelight march in the state capital Kolkata."We express our solidarity with our jawans, countrymen and united India. At this hour, we are all together," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted earlier on Saturday.The candlelight march commenced from Hazra More in south Kolkata and ended up to Gandhi statue.Some protestors donned black cloth on their mouth to register their protest in the killing of around 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama.CRPF on Friday took out a candlelight march in Hyderabad's Telangana condemning the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.Hundreds of people congregated at India Gate and Jantar Mantar to hold candlelight marches as a mark of protest and to pay tributes to martyrs of Pulwama attack. At Port Blair and Ladakh, hundreds of people gathered at various places and lighted candles and condemn the cowardly act. "We feel ashamed of being a part of Kashmir that supports terrorist activities. Ladakhis are peace-loving and patriotic people," Ladakh Buddhist Association President Tsewang Thinles said.A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying over massive explosives into the CPRF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway around 3.15 pm on February 14.Earlier on Saturday, the all-party meeting was called by the Central Government to deliberate upon the situations arising out of Pulwama terror attack. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

