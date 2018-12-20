India succeeded in focusing international attention on terrorism: PM Modi

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has succeeded in focusing international attention on the menace of terrorism. "India's voice is now taken seriously at important international for a," he said.

In a conversation with young entrepreneurs and corporate leaders at the YPO event organised on the theme of "Impactful Leadership For A Better Tomorrow," Prime Minister Modi laid out a broad sweep of his vision for India, before inviting questions.

The first question was on the transformation over the last five years or so in the response of which he talked about the silos that existed in the Union Government when he assumed office. He said that he was shocked at the barriers that had come up between various departments.

"My first task was to attempt to break the silos, which helped speed up the processes of governance in a big way," he said. "The governance must change with time. Good governance is crucial to positive transformation," he added. Prime Minister Modi said that making policies is definitely important, but last mile delivery must also be ensured. He said the government should be responsive and flexible. In this context, he gave the example of the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Responding to a question on India's rising stature globally, Prime Minister Modi said that the Indian diaspora is a great strength. He underscored that in the recent past, the diaspora has been engaged with developments in India, and is playing a key role in projecting the country's achievements. A question was asked on the role of communication between citizens and the government to which Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of sensitivity towards the people, in the process of policy-making. In this context, he mentioned the special focus that his government had placed on the North-East region. (ANI)