India successfully test fires Prithvi-II ballistic missile from Odisha

(Image source: DRDO)





Bhubaneswar (Odisha): India successfully test fired its indigenously developed Prithvi-II ballistic missile from Odisha's Chandipur at 10.56 a.m. today.





Inducted into Indian armed forces in 2003, the Prithvi-II missile is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads.





In order to hit its target with precision, the missile uses advanced inertial guidance system with maneuvering trajectory.