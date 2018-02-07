India successfully test fires Prithvi-II missile

[India] Feb. 7 (ANI): India on Wednesday successfully test fired Nuclear-Capable Prithvi-II missile from Odisha coast.

The Strategic Forces Command (SFC) conducted user trial of surface-to-surface medium range ballistic missile Prithvi-II at 11.37 a.m. on Wednesday from launch complex-3 of Integrated Test Range at Chandipur.

The Prithvi-II missile is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads. In order to hit its target with precision, the missile uses advanced inertial guidance system with maneuvering trajectory.

The first missile to be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under India's Integrated Guided Missile Development Program, Prithvi-II was inducted into India's armed forces in 2003. (ANI)