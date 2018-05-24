India summons Pakistan diplomat over killing of infant in ceasefire violation

India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah over the killing of a seven-month-old in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

It was conveyed that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, who are located away from the forward line of defences, by Pakistan forces using small arms and high-caliber weapons is highly deplorable and condemned in the strongest terms.

A seven-month-old infant was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on May 21 in Bhimber sector across the LoC in the Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has claimed that Pakistan has carried out 1088 ceasefire violations across LoC and International Boundary so far during 2018 which have led to the loss of 36 lives and injuries to 127 persons," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "Targeting of innocent civilians including young children is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. Pakistan authorities were called upon to investigate into such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately," it stated. The MEA further said the Pakistan side was also asked to end the support being given to cross-border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire. "In 2018, Indian security forces have thwarted attempts by 53 terrorists to infiltrate and have neutralized 5 terrorists at the time of crossing the Line of Control," the release said. Following the heavy shelling, the district administration of Jammu and Kashmir had sent a bulletproof vehicle to border village Bobiya and evacuated the people to safe place. Pakistan has been violating ceasefire and resorting to heavy shelling in Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, Arnia and Suchetgarh sectors in the state over the last few weeks.