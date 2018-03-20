India supports multilateral trading system: PM

[India], Mar 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated that India is a strong supporter of the multilateral trading system.

The Prime Minister made this statement after meeting Roberto Azevdo, Director General of World Trade Organisation in Delhi.

"PM Narendra Modi reiterated that India is a strong supporter of multilateral trading system. He stated that it is imperative to prioritise World Trade Organization's activities so that it addresses the concerns of developing countries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Roberto Azevdo is in New Delhi to attend an informal meeting of Ministers of WTO.

Earlier, Roberto called on Prime Minister Modi thanking Government of India for taking the initiative of starting a conversation to explore ways to reinvigorate multilateral trading system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged Azevdo to make special efforts so that the benefits of free trade and globalisation become more visible in developing countries. (ANI)