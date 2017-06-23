India takes up Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La issue with China

[India], June 23 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that the pilgrims visiting Kailash Mansarovar through Nathu-la in Sikkim faced some difficulties from the Chinese side, adding the issue is being discussed with them.

Reportedly, around 50 people in Sikkim were stuck near the Nathula Pass after the Chinese side closed the gates, citing landslide in Tibet.

"Yes, there are some difficulties being experienced in movement of KMY Yatris via Nathu La. Matter is being discussed with Chinese side," MEA official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling later forwarded the details to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The NathuLa route was opened to Indian pilgrims in 2015. After crossing over the Nathu La pass, Indian pilgrims are ferried by Chinese transport to Kailash. The MEA organises this Yatra during June to September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). (ANI)