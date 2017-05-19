India to become TB free by 2025: Nadda

[India], May 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda on Friday declared that the government would eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025.

Nadda was representing India in the 29th board meeting of 'Stop TB' programme coordination committee in Berlin.

He said, "It is aimed that the world will be TB free by 2030. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have set a target to eradicate TB completely by 2025 in India."

Under National Strategic Action-Plan, the government is aiming at implementation of the TB eradication program at grassroot level.

"We have already implemented daily drug regimen in five states and will cover the entire nation by the end of this year," he said. He added that the government has installed 628 CB Nat machines so far, adding that 500 more machines for early detection and treatment of the disease would also be brought. (ANI)