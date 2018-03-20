India to bilaterally discuss steel import tariff with US

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said that India will bilaterally discuss the import tariffs on steel and aluminium with the United States.

"We are not the largest exporter of steel or aluminium to USA but still if we are affected. We will take up this matter with them bilaterally," Prabhu told reporters at the Informal World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meeting.

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that imposes new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The new order will see a 25 percent tariff on imports of steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

New Delhi is hosting the largest Informal WTO Ministerial Meeting amidst increasing protectionism in global trade. The meeting began on Tuesday. Prabhu said that food security concerns and items related to agriculture were discussed in the meeting and were strongly put forward by countries, including India. The meeting will see participation of delegates from over 52 countries, including the US and China and Director General of WTO Roberto Azevedo. (ANI)