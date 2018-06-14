India to celebrate Eid on June 16

[India] June 14 (ANI): The festival of Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on June 16, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Ahmed Bukhari said on Thursday.

Bukhari said that the festival will be celebrated on Saturday as there was no sight of moon anywhere across the country today.

Eid ul-Fitr, an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marks the end of fasting month of Ramzan.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

The date and time of Eid are different in different countries. While Australia and New Zealand will ring into the festival on Saturday, Singapore and Malaysia will celebrate it on June 15. (ANI)