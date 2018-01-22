India to host 16th International Energy Forum meet

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The 16th International Energy Forum (IEF) Ministerial meeting will be held in New Delhi on April 10 to 12.

While addressing a press conference here, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The 16th International Energy Forum Ministerial meeting will be held on April 10 to 12, 2018, which will be hosted by Government of India in New Delhi and co-hosted by the Government of China and South Korea."

Representatives from 92 countries will be participating in the conference, including 72 member countries of IEF and 20 guest countries, the minister added.

According to media reports, Global energy organisations, including the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, International Energy Agency, will also be represented at the meet. India had last hosted the IEF ministerial conference in 1996. (ANI)