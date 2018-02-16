India to land Chandrayaan-2 on Moon in April

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): India, which has been making strides in the space race, is set to land its Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon in April.

Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, on Friday said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to land Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon in April, which will be a world event.

"It is India's Chandrayaan-I which discovered the presence of water on the surface of the moon. It is going to be a further extension of that," Singh told media.

He further said that the mission would be as good as the landing of a man on moon.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1 The mission is planned to be launched to the Moon by a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk II) comprises of an orbiter, lander and a rover. (ANI)