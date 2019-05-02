India to launch Chandrayaan-2 in 2nd week of July

[India], May 02 (ANI): India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to be launched between July 9 and 16, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Wednesday.

ISRO said the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLVMKIII) will carry three modules of this lunar mission- Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyam).

"All the modules are getting ready for Chandrayaan-2 launch, with an expected Moon landing on September 06, 2019," ISRO said in a statement.

ISRO had initially planned to launch the mission in April this year. "The Orbiter and Lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle," read a statement issued by the Department of Space. "The Rover is housed inside the Lander. After launch into earthbound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module. Subsequently, Lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft land at the predetermined site close to lunar South Pole. Further, the Rover will roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments," the statement further read. Chandrayaan-2 comes 10 years after ISRO launched its first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, in 2009. The mission included a lunar orbiter and an impactor but didn't include a rover like Chandrayaan-2. (ANI)