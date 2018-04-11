India to soon highlight as manufacturer of defence products: Sitharaman

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that India will soon highlight as a manufacturer of defence products and country's export potential.

Sitharaman was speaking at a seminar organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on 'Bolstering make in India in Defence' at the Defence Exposition 2018 premises.

"This year we will highlight India as a manufacturer of defence products and country's export potential. Defence Expo is being held in Chennai as we are also planning defence corridor in Tamil Nadu. The region has strong presence of defence manufacturers," Sitharaman said while addressing the gathering.

"I am also telling the forces to procure from the indigenous sources, but the forces are free to decide what they need for their readiness. They are free to choose their equipment," Sitharaman added. Sitharaman also said that, Indian Industry has reached great heights particularly in engineering and automobile sectors. India's mega defence exhibition, the defexpo 2018, began in Chennai today. The event will underscore India's first serious attempt to project itself as a major military manufacturer. (ANI)