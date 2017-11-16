India to take up with Sri Lanka on Tamil leader's name removal from government institutions

Thiru @mkstalin - We will take up this matter with the Government of Sri Lanka. https://t.co/MO1v96H5IA

Requested the MEA @SushmaSwaraj to raise India's concerns over the removal of Thiru. Savumiamoorthy Thondaman's name from Sri Lankan Govt. Institutions with their Govt. The revered leader of Hill Country Tamils must continue to be recognised for his immense contributions. pic.twitter.com/I0QRNcVFOJ — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 15, 2017





"I don't think this visit by the Prime Minister will do any good to the Tamils living in the island until they are treated at par with the Sri Lankan Sinhalese. Since they are also natives of Sri Lanka, there should not be any disparities between two ethnic communities. Only the Prime Minister can ensure that all entire citizens of Sri Lanka, including Tamils are treated at par," DMK leader T K S Elangovan had told ANI.

Thondaman was a Sri Lankan politician who represented the Indian Tamils there. He was the leader of the political party Ceylon Workers' Congress.

The Sri Lanka government of Maithripala Sirisena in October 2016 changed the names of some government establishments with Thondaman's name which lead to outrage from the Tamil-origin Sri Lankans. A government vocational training centre, a cultural complex and a stadium were named after the popular Tamil leader.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemning the name removal accused the Lanka government of attempting to wipe away the identity of Indian Tamils in the island nation. He called it an 'uncivilised act'.

According to a TOI report, Vaiko said he spearheaded non-violent protests over the years leading to the signing of the Sirima-Shastri pact in 1964, which resulted in the repatriation 5.25 lakh Indian-origin people back to the country and granting Sri Lankan citizenship for three lakh Indian-origin people.

The DMK leader said Sri Lanka had refused citizenship for the remaining 1.5 lakh Tamil-origin people then. However, Thondaman, soon after he was elected to the parliament took efforts and obtained the citizenship for the remaining Tamil-origin people in 1987.





Earlier on November 7, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended four fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai, with one boat near the island.

The fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval camp in Sri Lanka for interrogation.





Earlier on October 21, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended four fishermen and seized one boat belonging to Thangachimadam, a central part of Rameswaram.





The fishermen were apprehended near Kachadeevu Island.





Earlier in October, eight fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, while they were fishing near the Delft Island.





The fishermen belonged to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.