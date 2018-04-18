India, UK to enhance defence, cyber security cooperation

[United Kingdom], April 18 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday agreed to further enhance their cooperation in defence and cyber security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Theresa May have agreed to further enhance their cooperation to promote international security and stability in cyberspace through a framework that recognises the applicability of international law to State behaviour in a free, open, peaceful and secure cyberspace.

"In 2015, we (India and the UK) pledged a new Defence and International Security Partnership (DISP) to make security and defence a cornerstone of our relationship," the joint statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), read.

"The nature of threats that we face continues to change - so we must be innovative and agile in our response. We shall design, create and manufacture technologies that will address these threats; and our security and military forces will share technologies, capabilities and equipment," the statement added. The two sides will also work together to tackle threats such as piracy, protect freedom of navigation and open access, and improve maritime domain awareness in the region. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a five-day tour to three nations, arrived at the Heathrow airport of the United Kingdom on Tuesday to take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. (ANI)