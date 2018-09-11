India-US to begin military exercise from Sept 16

[India], Sept 11 (ANI) As part of their defence cooperation, armies of India and United States of America will hold a joint military training -- Yudh Abhyas 2018 -- from September 16 to 29 September in the foothills of Chaubattia in Uttarakhand. This will be the 14th edition of the joint military exercise hosted alternately by both countries.

The joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 2018 will simulate a scenario where both nations will work together in counter insurgency and counter terrorism environment in mountainous terrain under United Nation charter.

The two week exercise will witness participation of about 350 personnel of the US Army and similar strength of the Indian Army. The exercise curriculum is progressively planned where the participants are initially made to get familiar with each other's organizational structure, weapons, equipment, confidence training and tactical drills. Subsequently, the training advances to joint tactical exercises wherein the battle drills of both the armies are coherently unleashed. The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both countries will jointly carry out an operation against terrorists in a fictitious but realistic setting. Over the years the two countries have decided to progressively increase the scope and content of this joint exercise. Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2018 will witness a Division Headquarter based Command Post Exercise, an Infantry Battalion carrying out Field Training Exercise and discussions on issues of mutual interest by experts of both countries. "Both armies have vast experience in active counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations and sharing each other's tactics and drills in such diverse environment is of immense value. The exercise is a great step for the armies of the two democratic countries to train together and gain together from each other's rich operational experiences. The latest exercise will help further build interoperability between the forces of both the nations," Ministry of Defence said in a press release. (ANI)