India, US to launch 2+2 ministerial dialogue this spring

[India], Feb. 07 (ANI): The United States has announced to launch the inaugural 2+2 dialogue with India, in Washington this spring.

Without revealing any specific dates, U.S. State Department Deputy Secretary John Sullivan said, "We expect to launch our inaugural 2+2 dialogue with India in Washington this spring when secretary (Rex) Tillerson and secretary (James) Mattis will meet with their Indian counterparts to further deepen our security ties."

The two-by-two dialogue will be a meeting of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with their U.S. counterparts Rex Tillerson and James Mattis, respectively.

Although the dignitaries have met individually, it will be the first time that both the department officials will hold a simultaneous meeting (2+2). The two-by-two dialogue was agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump in August last year, on the occasion of India's 71st Independence Day, with the view to "elevate their strategic consultations," as stated by the White House then. (ANI)