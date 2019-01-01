India ushers in New Year with festivity and celebrations

[India] Jan 1 (ANI): As the clock struck midnight on the last day of the year, people across the country bid a goodbye to 2018 and welcomed 2019 with joy and fervor.

People across the country gathered at prominent spots, tourist destinations and party places to celebrate the new years eve in different ways.

Magnificent fireworks and late night parties were organised at many places across the country.

From Andhra Pradesh to Amritsar, people assembled at prominent spots to witness the breathtaking midnight display of fireworks on New Year's Eve.

Here are some glimpses of how people greeted New Year's 2019: The holiest of Sikh shrines, the 'Harmandar Sahib' was glittered with lights and spectacular firework display. Thousands of devotees flocked here to offers prayers and seek blessings. In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, people burst crackers and welcomed New Year with open hearts. Many parts of Mumbai were also decked up in sparkling fairy lights. People took to streets and participated in different events to ring in the new year. New Year's Eve is considered a perfect time to get together and indulge in a night of celebrations. Keeping up the tradition, several events were organised in different parts of the world as well. In Australia's Sydney, thousands of people celebrated New Year's Eve with a spectacular show of fireworks. North Korea's Pyongyang was treated to a stunning fireworks display commemorating 2019. As people gear up for New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai, the firecracker show at Burj Khalifa was a wonderful treat to everyone's eyes. (ANI)