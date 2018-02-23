India, Uzbek region ink pharma pact

[India], Feb.23 (ANI): The Andijan Region of Uzbekistan and India have inked an agreement for cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.

A joint statement released by the Embassy of Uzbekistan said that both sides will develop cooperation in the implementation of a program for the production of pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical products and medical equipment in the Andijan region of Uzbekistan.

Both sides have agreed to work together in principle on the issue of creating an Uzbek-Indian free pharmaceutical zone in the Andijan region and start joint development of a business plan for this project.

The two countries have agreed to work together on the issue of attracting direct investments of Indian companies and Uzbek investors to create modern production facilities for the production of pharmaceutical products and medicines with high value. This would be done on the basis of medicinal substances and medicinal plant raw materials, produced, but not limited, on created plantations in Uzbekistan. (ANI)