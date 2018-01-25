India, Vietnam sign MoUs on I&B, space cooperation

[India], Jan. 24 (ANI): Memorandum of Understandings were exchanged between India and Vietnam in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnam counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday here.

Both the countries have agreed to co-operate in the areas of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) sector and space cooperation.

India and Vietnam have agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of Information and Broadcasting based on principles of equality and reciprocity pursuant to their national laws and regulations.

The countries even agreed on the implementation arrangement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Vietnam's National Remote Sensing Department for the establishment of tracking and data reception station and data processing facility in Vietnam under the ASEAN-India Space Cooperation. The MoUs exchanged between the two counties in space cooperation would define the framework and conditions of cooperation for the establishment of a facility to provide Indian remote sensing satellite data over ASEAN region. This would enable remote sensing applications, which include natural resources management, ocean development and disaster management by the ASEAN member states. Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both the leaders even discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defence, maritime and other areas. Other dignitaries were also present here on the occasion. (ANI)