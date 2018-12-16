[India], Dec 16 (ANI): India has welcomed the resolution of the political situation in Sri Lanka stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Spokesperson.

"As a close neighbour and true friend, India welcomes the resolution of the political situation in Sri Lanka. This is a reflection of the maturity demonstrated by all political forces, and also of the resilience of Sri Lankan democracy and its institutions," said Raveesh Kumar.

He further stated that India remains committed to taking forward its people-oriented development projects in Sri Lanka.

"We are confident that India-Sri Lanka relations will continue to move on an upward trajectory," he stated. The statement comes after the former Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated as the Premier on Sunday. Wickremesinghe sworn-in a day after disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the office. Political turmoil prevailed in the south-Asian island nation after Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, on October 26, abruptly ousted the then-Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa, the country's former President, as the new premier. Sirisena later dissolved Parliament, almost 20 months before its term was to end, and ordered a snap election. After months of political unrest, the constitutional crisis in the south-Asian island nation is now expected to settle down. (ANI)