India will act against Pak in every sphere, says Union Minister Rathore

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Taking on Pakistan for orchestrating terrorist attack on CRPF troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday said India will act against Pakistan in every sphere and will give a befitting reply to those behind the heinous act.

“The terrorist attack, which took place in Pulwama on Thursday, has been condemned by the entire world. India will move ahead of Pakistan in all respects and will soon give a befitting reply to those behind the heinous terror act,” Union Minister Rathore told media persons here.

“The tradition of India makes us peace loving people. It will be a mistake of our enemies who think of taking advantage of being peaceful people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has shown that we are amongst all those countries, which can retaliate all terrorist attacks if required,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already cleared that whosoever has carried out this attack will have to pay a heavy price. You are dealing with a military state. Their sole existence is based on the principle of destabilising India,” he said.

“The point is how we react to it. What is our response to it? Till date, our response used to be weak and therefore they used to get encouraged. But now you have realised that India’s response is very strong. We are among very few countries in the world, which are ready to cross the borders to protect our country,” said Rathore.

“Therefore, the citizens of our nation have confidence in our leadership. The Indian government in every sphere—be it economic, international relations or a military response—will act against Pakistan with all firmness,” he said.

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit in Pulwama district on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. ANI)