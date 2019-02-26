India will crush Pakistan: Defence experts on IAF strikes

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): India will crush Pakistan, claimed defence experts on Tuesday, after IAF carried out multiple air strikes across Line of Control in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Defence expert Shivali Deshpande told ANI that this is just a beginning for Pakistan.

"Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets have completely destroyed these terror camps, just imagine 12 Mirage jets going with that thunder and bombing these terror camps destroying them and putting about 1000 kg of ammunition...What big destruction might have caused by these aircraft. The air strikes in PoK are just a beginning for Pakistan because India is going to crush you (Pakistan) down in a very very big manner very soon," Deshpande said.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said here in a press conference, "India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a large number of terrorists, including top commanders." Echoing similar sentiments, another defence expert Rakesh Sharma dubbed the airstrikes as a “very significant step.” "This is the first time India crossed the LoC, even in the Kargil war we did not cross the LoC. So this is a very significant step and a clear message to Pakistan that this is just the beginning and first step," Sharma told ANI. The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said. It is worth mentioning that JeM carried out a ghastly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured. Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack. (ANI)