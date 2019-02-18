India will expose Pak to international community on terrorism front: V K Singh

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and former Army chief V K Singh on Monday said that under a diplomatic strategy India is exposing Pakistan to the international community.

Addressing media here, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made it clear that India would try to expose Pakistan in front of the international community on the terrorism front. He added that for the first time after the Pulwama terror attack, over 40 nations have come forward to support India against Pakistan.

On the question of separatists in the Valley, Singh said few youths and separatist forces are trying to mislead the youth in the valley. While lashing out at them, Singh said from 2005 to 2012 the people were calm in South Kashmir. He added that it needs to be understood what happened after 2012 that situation has changed.

"As far as diplomacy is concerned, many things are being brought in practice, which we can't disclose. A proxy war should be brought in the knowledge of the international community… The things are in control, I don't give importance to a single incident. We will decide the time to retaliate at a self-decided place,” Singh said.

“The time (Syed Ali Shah) Geelani comes out of his house, the paid youth come forward and shut all the shops using force and they claim shops are closed and try to spread a wrong message. The youth are not coming in the influence of these leaders,” he added.

The Home Ministry has issued an advisory regarding the safety of the Kashimiri youth in the country. “Aggression and reaction to this could be damaging to the country," Singh said.

"War, warlike action, punitive strikes and actions must be planned… They can't be done in a hurry. I will not put a timeline; Osama Bin Laden was not killed in a day's time, it took years. Let's wait for Army action and for the right time. Few youths in the Valley are throwing stones and are involved in sloganeering, but it does not reflect the entire youth in the Kashmir valley. I am positive that the government is ensuring that this issue is looked at very seriously. There are many things which have happened during the past two years," he added.

When asked about China's support on the issue of terrorism and Jaish-e-Mohammad, Singh said that any country in the world does not support any terrorist outfit

“I am sure China will come around. …Our problem with China starts from our disputed land boundary which is a complicated issue and needs lots of bilateral efforts,” he said.

Singh was addressing media in Shimla as part of a campaign of BJP which is seeking people's suggestion for the election manifesto. (ANI)