India will get black money data from Swiss banks by March 2019: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: As Swiss National Bank released data on Thursday on over 50 per cent increase in money deposited by Indians in Swiss banks in one year, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Rs 1.5 crore is legally allowed to be sent outside India and the jump in deposits is not unprecedented.

He said that due to the agreement between India and Switzerland, Swiss banks will share all details of financial data of Indian nationals at the end of financial year.

"The government is keeping a close eye. If black money is found in Swiss banks then government will take appropriate action. India and Switzerland signed an agreement to release all tax related transactions from January 2018," Goyal told media persons today.

This is the first statement from the government since the breakout of information on money Swiss banks. The money parked by Indians in Swiss banks rose over 50 per cent in 2017 to Rs 7,000 crore. "Agreement between India and Switzerland has this. From January 1, 2018 till end of accounting year, all data will be made available. Why assume this is black money or illegal transactions?" Goyal said on the report. Goyal also told the mediapersons that there is no need for "knee jerk reactions" on the rupee front. "Today our micro-economic fundamentals are very strong, forex reserve is at comfortable $42.5 billion, fiscal deficit is down from 4.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent," Goyal said. "You must not forget rupee status in 2013, when the rupee value went up to 68/69 against dollar," Goyal said. He said that international situations like rise in crude oil prices and hardening of tax rates by the US have led to weakening of rupee.