India will help Uzbekistan set up technology parks: Ravi Shankar Prasad

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): In a meeting between Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad and his counterpart from Uzbekistan, Shuhrat Sadikov, the former assured that India will help Uzbekistan in setting up technology parks, regarding which a pre-agreement was signed with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Prasad further said that India will provide all possible technical support from the Indian side in the digital growth of Uzbekistan. Subsequently, in the presence of both the ministers, two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed.

An agreement was signed between National Informatics Centre (NIC), India and e-Government System development centre of the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan for strengthening e-Governance cooperation. A Declaration of Intent was also inked between Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), India and Tashkent University of Information Technologies, Uzbekistan for cooperation in the area of capacity building in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. The Uzbek side appreciated India's achievement under the Digital India programme and expressed interest for cooperation in the area of IT-ITeS trade promotion, e-Governance, HRD and Capacity building, Telemedicine. Further, the Uzbek side showed a keen interest in techno-park cooperation. The meeting was also aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the ICT sector. The signing of the agreements comes two days ahead of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's two-day maiden state visit to India. (ANI)