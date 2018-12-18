India will never forgive Hafiz Saeed for his role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Syed Akbaruddin

[India], Dec 18(ANI): India's permanent representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin here on Tuesday said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed is somebody whom India will never forgive for his "imminent role" in the deadly terror attacks that took place in Mumbai on November 26, 2011.

Akbaruddin also added that only justice waits for the evil mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind. "Hafiz Saeed is somebody India will never forgive or forget. What waits for him is justice. You can be certain, sometime or the other, justice will be met," Akbaruddin said in his statement.

"We will never forget his role as the evil mastermind of what happened in Mumbai," Akbaruddin added. India has provided a number of dossiers of evidence, maintaining that the bilateral relations cannot improve until Pakistan punishes all those involved in the crime. India has particularly been pushing for action against Saeed, who is roaming freely in Pakistan despite being declared an international terrorist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre has emphasised that terror and talks cannot go together. (ANI)