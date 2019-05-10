[India], May 10 (ANI): Hitting out at the Congress party over Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that India will never forgive "murderer" Congress for its sins.

"Agony of the entire Sikh community. Suffering of all those Sikh families killed by Congress leaders in 1984. Attack on Delhi's secular ethos. All Summed up in these three words by Sam Pitroda - Hua To Hua. India will never forgive #MurdererCongress for its sins," Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Pitroda brushed off the anti-Sikh riots saying "happened in 1984, so what". On being asked to respond on the BJP's claim citing the Nanavati commission report that the instructions for the violence had come from late Rajiv Gandhi who had taken up the post of Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi was assassinated, Pitroda furiously told ANI, "I don't think so, this is also another lie, and what about 1984? You speak about what you have done in five years. It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua). What have you done? (Ab kya hai '84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. '84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya?)" "It's on record of Nanavati Commission that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the biggest genocide of India in which the government killed its own citizens, that instructions to kill came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi's office," the BJP had tweeted earlier in the day. The anti-Sikh riots took place after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)