India will not entertain infiltration: Nirmala Sitharaman

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): Hours after three militants, who attacked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on the outskirts of Srinagar, were gunned down, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the security forces were on alert and would not entertain infiltration.

The militants, earlier today, attacked BJP leader Anwar Khan at Khanmoh area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir as they fired upon the latter's personal security officers (PSOs).

However, soon they took a refuge in a residential home in the area, after they were fired upon by the PSOs.

The minister also said it was up to Pakistan to prove to the world community that whether they have been taking action against terrorist. "It is for Pakistan to prove that they are responding to containing terror and Pakistani soil not being used by terrorists. They have to be clear and concrete in proving it. We are remaining alert, we will not entertain infiltration," Sitharaman said while addressing a gathering at a book launch. One policeman got injured during the terrorist attack which occurred earlier in the day. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)