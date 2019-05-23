India wins yet again, says Modi as NDA nears 350

New Delhi: "India wins yet again!" remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP was set to retain power following the Lok Sabha battle.
सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत
Together we grow.
Together we prosper.
Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.
India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019
"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.
India wins yet again!" tweeted the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all quarters for PM Modi.
Putin sends a telegram to Modi
Russia's President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/2Er9WACMIH— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Shinzo Abe wishes Modi on predicted win
Japanese PM Shinzō Abe congratulates PM Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/gd8RE9cfcC— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Japan PM wishes Modi
China's Xi Jinping congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/cWhl3W6ASj— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Superstar Rajinikanth takes it to twitter
Respected dear @narendramodi ji— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019
hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless.
President Of Maldives congratulates Modi
Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on his historic victory in the Indian general elections. It is a strong affirmation of the Indian peoples confidence in the BJP/led government. I look forward to closer and enhanced ties of Maldives-India cooperation.— Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) May 23, 2019