India wins yet again, says Modi as NDA nears 350

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all quarters for PM Modi.

Putin sends a telegram to Modi

Russia's President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/2Er9WACMIH May 23, 2019

Shinzo Abe wishes Modi on predicted win

Japanese PM Shinzō Abe congratulates PM Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/gd8RE9cfcC — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Japan PM wishes Modi

Superstar Rajinikanth takes it to twitter

Respected dear @narendramodi ji

hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

President Of Maldives congratulates Modi