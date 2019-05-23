  1. Sify.com
  4. India wins yet again, says Modi as NDA nears 350

Last Updated: Thu, May 23, 2019 15:16 hrs
New Delhi: "India wins yet again!" remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP was set to retain power following the Lok Sabha battle.

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.

India wins yet again!" tweeted the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all quarters for PM Modi.

Putin sends a telegram to Modi

Shinzo Abe wishes Modi on predicted win

Japan PM wishes Modi

Superstar Rajinikanth takes it to twitter

President Of Maldives congratulates Modi

