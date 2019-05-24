India wins yet again, tweets Modi as BJP heads for historic win

Buoyed by the BJP's surge towards a massive victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday termed it a win for India.

"Sabka Saath + Sabka Vikas + Sabka Vishwas = Vijayi Bharat. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #Vijayi Bharat," tweeted Narendra Modi.

The ruling BJP is set to storm back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha.

Their campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank. BJP is leading on 299 seats, way ahead of the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar. On the other side, the main challenger Congress was way behind BJP, leading in only 50 seats. Its ally DMK has put up a good show leading in 22 of the 30 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was leading in eight of the nine seats it contested in the state. The party was also doing well in Kerala where it was leading in 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats. (ANI)