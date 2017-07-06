India won't allow China to build roads in Sikkim sector: Defence experts

[India] July 6 (ANI): After China alleged that India is misleading the public over the Sikkim standoff, defence experts on Thursday stated that Beijing was stopped by New Delhi for making a road, which clearly poses a threat to the country.

Speaking to ANI, defence expert P.K. Saighal said, "China now clearly realizes that it has dug itself into a groove. It's very embarrassing situation where they have landed themselves.India will no way allow them to build the road at all cost. China cannot be allowed to get out of it, but can only pull back them for safety. India has no other option but to see that China does not built this road".

Echoing similar views, another expert Praful Bakshi said, "It is admitted that China is building the road in the Bhutan territory and both the countries have an understanding that they will stand by each other in case there is an encroachment in its territories. China at the most seems to be very serious and is stating to the world that India is misleading and not them." Yesterday, China accused India of misleading the public by saying that Chinese troops are building a road in the Sikkim sector, which could endanger India's access to the north- eastern states. India has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India's access to its northeastern states. (ANI)