Indian Air Force douse forest fire in Trikuta Hills of Katra district

Srinagar: Indian Air Force helicopters doused a forest fire that broke out in Trikuta Hills of Katra district, using under-slung bambi buckets.

The fire has broken out in the evening hours of Wednesday, following which the new battery car track for Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was suspended.

Fire tenders were trying to contain the fire and two Mi-17s were put on standby for help in the case of fire going unruly.

Also, a light utility helicopter of Indian Air Force was sent to the recce in Trikuta Hills, according to the Indian Air Force.

Aerial view of IAF chopper spraying water and dousing flames