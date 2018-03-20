Indian Air Force plane crashes in Odisha

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): An Indian Air Force plane crashed in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The trainee pilot of the plane has been ejected safely.

The cause of the accident is not clear yet and thus an investigation has been initiated.

"A Hawk aircraft which had airborne from West Bengal's Kalaikunda Air Force Station on a routine training sortie met with an accident earlier today. A Court of Inquiry (CoI) will investigate the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said.

According to reports, the aircraft crashed at Subarnarekha's Topa ghat area of Mahuldangiri village of Baripada. (ANI)