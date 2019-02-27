Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistan F-16 fighter jet

Nowshera: India on Wednesday shot down a Pakistan F-16 fighter jet after it crossed its air space in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera area. Beyond visual range missiles struck F-16 jet as it crashed inside 3 kms inside Pakistan border, news agency ANI reports.

It was earlier confirmed that three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian airspace in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, but were pushed back by the Indian side, top police sources said.

Pakistan's MoFA spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that the sole purpose of the PAF's strike was to demonstrate their right and capability for self defence.

Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's MoFA spokesperson: PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm. pic.twitter.com/hSVlgYVsyX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019 "The jets entered into the Indian air space over Nowshera sector of Rajouri district this morning," a police official said, adding that the Indian fighter jets on air patrol immediately scrambled and pushed them back beyond the Line of Control (LoC). All commercial flights to Srinagar suspended. High alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir while India’s home minister Rajnath Singh has called an emergency meeting to review the situation. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also attending the meeting that was underway in New Delhi. Indian Air Defence Systems have been put of maximum alert. Many defence experts in India have said that this is a first major engagement between the two nuclear neighbours since the war of 1971.