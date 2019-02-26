Pakistan claims IAF violates LoC

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan claimed on Tuesday that Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and returned after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled war planes.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor tweeted early in the morning and Radio Pakistan claimed that IAF planes dropped payload in haste before leaving, which fell near Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The alleged incident took place in the Muzaffarabad sector, claimed Radio Pakistan.

The Indian government is expected to make a statement shortly.