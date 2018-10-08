Indian airports to pay Rs 970 crore dues to CISF

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Airports across the country are due to pay Rs 970 crore to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), confirmed CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan on Monday.

"An amount of Rs 90 crore is due to CISF by the airports under the Airport Authority of India. Private airports are due to pay Rs 880 crore and Delhi airport has to pay Rs 778 crore to CISF," Ranjan said while addressing a press meet here.

As per sources, Delhi airport Passenger Service Fee (PSF) of Rs 154 is collected from each passenger flying out of the Delhi airport and part of the amount is set for CISF.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjan said, "These (dues) have been properly flagged before the respective authorities. We are quite sanguine that in the days to come these would be cleared." Ranjan also informed that the CISF would soon take charge of the Kannur Airport in Kerala. Meanwhile, the CISF is also set to host India's first International Aviation Security seminar, beginning Tuesday. The seminar will provide an opportunity to all eminent experts from across the world to share their worlds. The theme of the seminar is "Global Co-operation, Secure Aviation", where aviation security stakeholder will discuss on several important issues like challenges in the area of infrastructure and security, anti-hijacking training and anti-terror mechanism. As of now, the CISF is guarding 60 airports in the country. (ANI)