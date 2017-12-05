Indian armed forces fully prepared for any eventuality: Sitharaman

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Indian armed forces were fully prepared for any eventuality.

She made this statement while replying to a question about the reported shortage of arms and ammunition in the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

"The Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are fully prepared for any eventuality. The required arms and ammunition are being purchased on a continuous process. It is not like that once a particular purchase is completed, then we'll sit idle for next five years. Defence purchase is an ongoing process."

Talking about the upcoming Gujarat elections, she said, "A very good government has been ruling Gujarat for the last 22 years, which has a blueprint that no partiality is done in Gujarat; the economic development should reach everyone." She added that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat Government was working on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' She expressed hope that the people of Gujarat would repose faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party to continue the development. The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, 2017 are scheduled to be held on December 9 and 14. The counting will be done on December 18. (ANI)