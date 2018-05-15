Indian Army conducts snow clearing operation in U'khand

Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army conducted a snow-clearing operation on the route to Sikh pilgrimage site Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district.

Portals of the Hemkund Sahib are scheduled to open on May 25.

The route to Hemkund Sahib is still three to four feet under the snow.

The operation for snow clearing started from April 25.

40 junior engineers of the Army are participating in the snow clearing operation.

Earlier in the week, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, along with Congress leaders, got stuck in Kedarnath, following heavy snowfall in the area. (ANI)