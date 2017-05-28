Indian Army dominating entire stretch of LoC and IB, says Jaitley

New Delhi: The Indian Army is in "domination" along the full stretch of the Line of Control and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir and is "fully prepared" to deal with any security challenge, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.

He said the internal situation in Pakistan is such that the country needs to keep alive the "tension" over the Kashmir issue, adding India had made sustained efforts to create an environment for talks.

Jaitley also defended an army officer who had tied a man to a jeep as a human shield against stone-pelters in Kashmir last month, saying he must have taken the decision considering the ground realities.

Asked whether there is a possibility of escalation of the tension between the two countries, he said it was not possible to say about it. "There is domination of our forces along LoC and the international border. All required steps are being taken by the army to stop infiltration," Jaitley told DD News. He also said Pakistan will have to pay a price for acts like beheading of Indian soldiers. The defence minister said India made every effort to create an environment for talks but then the attacks on Pathankot and Uri military bases had taken place. He also cited mutilation of two soldiers by Pakistan and death sentence handed to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court. "Our army is fully prepared. I cannot make public the information I have. But I can say that our border and LoC are fully protected. The only priority of the army now is to not allow infiltration. "We have domination over the LoC and IB and it will continue," he said.