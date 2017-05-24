Indian Army has exhibited its zero tolerance towards terrorism, infiltration: BJP

[India], May 24 (ANI): Saluting the Indian Army's exhibition of exemplary courage by undertaking punitive fire assaults across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said the armed forces have clearly send the message of zero tolerance for terrorism and infiltration.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said no one can dare---through infiltration or terrorism---pollute the minds of the youngsters of the Jammu and Kashmir to dispel peace from the Valley, which the Indian Army has clearly exhibited.

"A very strong message has been sent by the Indian Army to the infiltrators and those assisting infiltration. The Indian Army has displayed the kind of valour that today we can proudly say that the Indian Army is the best army in the world. We take this opportunity of saluting the Indian Army," Patra told ANI.

While complimenting the army for the punitive strikes, another BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said Pakistan has been shamed once again for its support to terrorists and for its attempts at infiltrating terrorists into the Indian side.

"We would like to compliment our army for these punitive strikes across the LoC in the Nowshera sector and telling the whole world that they have done this. Pakistani posts have been giving cover fire to let terrorists infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir. These strikes are meant to pre-empt any infiltration attempts at the LoC," Rao told ANI.

The Indian Army yesterday said that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the LoC to counter terrorist action from Pakistan.

In support of this, the army also issued a video, showing Indian troops destroying the Pakistani posts in Nowshera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which is said to have been conducted on May 9.

"The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging the Indian Army forward troops from their weapons emplacements and pill boxes closer to the LoC," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Major General A.K. Narula said in a press conference here.

He added that the recent action in Nowshera has caused damage to the Pakistan Army posts, which were supporting infiltration. (ANI)